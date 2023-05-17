4,189 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $37,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

IMO opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.