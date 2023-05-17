4,189 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMOGet Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $37,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

IMO opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMOGet Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.