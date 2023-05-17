Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUM. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

EUM opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Profile

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

