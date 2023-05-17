Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

