Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

