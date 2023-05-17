Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,044,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

