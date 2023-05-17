Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,464 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 311,185 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,893 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

