MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $275.48 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

