Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

