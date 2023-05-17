JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.0% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

