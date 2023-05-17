Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $769,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:APH opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

