Aviva PLC Acquires 11,753 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 291,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,698,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.92 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

