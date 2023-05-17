HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

