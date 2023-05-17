SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49), RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SEA

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

