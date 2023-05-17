SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49), RTT News reports. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
SEA Stock Performance
Shares of SEA stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
