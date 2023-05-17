Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 760.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Assurant worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $350,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 32.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $129.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $188.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

