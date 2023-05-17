EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 103,076 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baxter International Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE BAX opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

