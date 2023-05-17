EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

IMOS stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $890.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMOS. StockNews.com began coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES



ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.



