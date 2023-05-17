HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TEAM opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.10. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,767,736.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,502 shares of company stock valued at $47,077,611. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.