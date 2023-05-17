Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.27. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

