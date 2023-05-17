EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 951.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 87.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $275.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.