Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Trading Up 6.5% After Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.63. 254,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,571,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 516,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Articles

