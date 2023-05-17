HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,482 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after buying an additional 393,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

