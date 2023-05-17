31,864 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

ET stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

