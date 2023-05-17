4,326 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 248,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 157,585 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

