EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

