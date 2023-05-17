EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

