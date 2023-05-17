EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

AGOX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

