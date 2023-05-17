Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.7 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

