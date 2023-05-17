EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 701 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

