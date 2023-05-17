Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

