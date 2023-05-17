EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

