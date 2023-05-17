Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avnet by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Avnet by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

