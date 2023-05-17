1,208 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMS opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

