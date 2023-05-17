1,208 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of WMS opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.
Advanced Drainage Systems Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.