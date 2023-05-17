Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,150 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

