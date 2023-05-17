Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

