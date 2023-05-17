Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

