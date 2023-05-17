Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.97 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,558 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

