MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,498 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,319 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of J opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

