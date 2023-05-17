Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,338 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.