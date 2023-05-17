Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,161 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

