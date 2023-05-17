CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CGI

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Desjardins increased their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

