Aviva PLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,646 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC stock opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.77.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

