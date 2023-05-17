Aviva PLC Sells 5,112 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.