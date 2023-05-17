Aviva PLC Acquires 213,057 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Telefônica Brasil worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.