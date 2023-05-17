BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of BILL worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BILL by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

