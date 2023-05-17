Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,700,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $330.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

