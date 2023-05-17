Aviva PLC Sells 8,329 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

