Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.