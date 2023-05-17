NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

