SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,378 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.