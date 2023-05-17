Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,094 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

